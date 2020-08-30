Downtown El Paso’s Fresh Air Food Court is back in action

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The Downtown Management District is re-launching the 'Downtown Fresh Air Food Court' which is set to be open to the public every day for the rest of 2020.

The food court has been set up to help downtown El Paso businesses and is funded through a CARES Act grant that was secured in partnership with the city.

“Because of Covid and the pandemic, some stores have limited seating capacity which hurts their bottom line," said Downtown Management District spokesman Rudy Vasquez. "Some of them are not offering dining options so it is only pickup or delivery in which case customers can pickup their food and eat it here.”

Overall, the program is meant to provide customers another option and hopefully some more revenue for those hard hit diners.

Nearby business owners are optimistic about the changes that the food court could bring.

“I hope they keep investing in it because once I think it gains some traction it will be very nice for us," said Grown Together restaurant owner Josh Stokes.

The court itself can be found near Mills Avenue, between Mesa and Oregon Street, South of San Jacinto Plaza.