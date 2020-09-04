Crews working on extinguishing fire at abandoned home near Austin High School
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A fire broke out an abandoned home early Friday morning in Central El Paso.
The El Paso Fire Department said there are no initial reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It happened just after 6:30 a.m.
Smoke and flames could be seen from miles away.
No other information was immediately available.
