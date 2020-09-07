St. Anthony’s drive-thru bazaar serving hundreds of cars this holiday weekend

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A different kind of St. Anthony's Bazaar as Covid-19 pandemic continues. St. Anthony's Seminary is turning their annual Labor Day weekend celebration into a drive-thru event.

On Sunday, hundreds of cars pulled up to the seminary to purchase orders of their famous gorditas and aguas frescas for the bazaar's 57th year.

50 volunteers and seminarians are preparing and distributing the food and drinks.

"We were a little disappointed because this was like our family event every Labor Day weekend," said Virginia Sepulveda. "But we’re happy that we’re still able to get our gorditas for the year.”

The bazaar is the seminary's largest fundraiser for the Franciscan friars living and studying at the seminary.

"All the candidates depend totally on the econonmy of the house," said Father Fransisco Rodriguez.

The bazaar is also being held at St. Francis of Assisi Parish at 5750 Doniphan where volunteers will only be selling enchiladas.

The bazaar ends Labor Day and runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The seminary has also created a GoFundMe account to raise funds. You can donate by clicking here.