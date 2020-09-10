Lower Valley police chase ends in crash that triggers gas line fire, evacuations

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A vehicle being chased by police and federal marshals crashed into a gas meter, damaging a line and triggering a fire in a residential neighborhood Thursday morning that briefly prompted evacuations.

It happened along Auburn Avenue near the intersection with S. Awbrey Street in El Paso's Lower Valley around 10:45 a.m. The neighborhood is off Delta Drive by Ascarate Park.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and secure the gas line within about a half-hour; it wasn't immediately known how many buildings or residents had been evacuated.

No injuries were reported, a fire spokesman said.

Authorities said the motorist being chased by El Paso police gang unit officers and U.S. Marshals was wanted for aggravated robbery; he was arrested following the crash.