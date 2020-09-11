Watch LIVE at 9AM: El Paso Fire Department’s 9/11 Ceremony

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department was set to hold a ceremony Friday at 9 a.m. honoring and remembering the victims of the September 11 tragedy, which occurred 19 years ago.

That's when the nation suffered the single deadliest terrorist attack in history when four planes were hijacked. Two planes were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

A total of 2,977 people lost their lives, among them 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers. It was the single deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in the U.S.