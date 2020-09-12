Long-time Borderland community health, economic leader Myrna Deckert dies at age 83

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Long-time El Paso community activist, leader and philanthropist Myrna Deckert has died, according to one of the numerous nonprofit organizations she used to lead.

The Paso Del Norte Health Foundation announced her death Saturday morning with a statement on its Web site and in a statement sent out to the media.

She died Friday at age 83.

Deckert was the chief executive officer of the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation from 2007-16.

While with the health foundation, she is credited with creating a “regional framework” for bringing different organizations together to promote health and wellness and prevent disease in the Borderland.

Prior to joining the health foundation, she was the chief executive officer for the Paso Del Norte Group. There, her organization helped to support the growth and economic development of the region.

She also served as the CEO of the YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region during her long career as a community activist.

“We are deeply saddened by Myrna’s passing,” said Tracy J. Yellen, CEO of the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation.

“In my heart, I thought Myrna would live forever, and, I know, her legacy enables her to do just that. She had extraordinary vision, creating organizations and institutions to improve our region,” Yellen continued.