El Paso’s Chalk the Block seeking artists, vendors for virtual event this year

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Chalk the Block, the Borderland’s largest public arts festival, is going virtual this year, because of the pandemic.

And artists and vendors who would like to participate need to submit their applications online. The deadline is midnight Monday.

The festival is scheduled to launch virtually on Oct. 10.

To sign up, fill out an application at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CTB13ChalkArtApp.