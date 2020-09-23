El Paso Animal Services helps feed needy pets with a food bank

El Paso

El Paso, Texas -- As the need for food continues to increase during the pandemic, many are relying on the help of the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank more than ever.

On Wednesday, El Paso Animal Services stepped up to help feed certain family members who are often overlooked.

Dozens lined up to get free food for their pets. Many appreciative to be able to feed their extended family.

El Paso Animal Services hopes to partner at least once a month with the food bank, ensuring that everyone in El Paso is taking care of.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, Albertsons and ABC-7 have joined forces this month. You can donate at the pin pad in stores while shopping. Just $1 can provide seven meals to the community.