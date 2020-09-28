East El Paso family seeks city’s help after multiple cars crash into rock wall in yard

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- It was 3 a.m. Monday when the Ordaz family heard a loud crash in their front yard. They walked outside their home to see a car in the middle of their yard and their rock wall in pieces.

That same rock wall was just repaired Saturday after another car crashed into it last week.

The Ordaz family told ABC-7 the traffic circle in front of their home is the problem.

"We used to have a four-way stop here and now it's (the round-about) causing more accidents," Ruth Ann Ordaz said. "This is the fourth or fifth one."

Along the rock wall lies several tall trees. They said each tree represents a family member.

On Monday morning, along with the rock wall, the driver also took down one of the trees.

That particular tree represented a brother who passed away a few years ago.

The Ordaz family told ABC-7 they want the city's help to prevent this from happening again.

They have been in contact with the city representative for their district, Henry Rivera. He told the family he is looking into the problem.

ABC-7 requested more information from the city, but did not hear back.