El Pasoan killed in head-on car-truck crash along west Texas highway

El Paso

KERMIT, Texas – An El Pasoan was killed in a head-on car-truck crash in Winkler County, about 250 miles east of El Paso, on Sunday night, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Enrique Porras, 37, was driving along State Highway 302 about four miles east of Kermit in the Pecos Valley of west Texas, when he crossed the center stripe, drove into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on, investigators said.

Porras was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other driver was not injured.