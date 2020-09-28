El Pasoan to deploy with Red Cross to help at shelters housing hurricane victims

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – El Pasoan Sebastian Acosta has only been volunteering with the West Texas Red Cross for about a month, but he is now poised to make a big impact.

Acosta deployed over the weekend and will spend at least two weeks in the Dallas area, helping in shelters that are housing people impacted by the recent hurricanes that ravaged East Texas and Louisiana.

“I believe the effect on all those people’s lives is the most valuable currency there is,” Acosta said. “I like the feeling of knowing that while I was walking through this planet, I changed lives, I developed people and I made a change.”

Acosta said he has been volunteering most of his life with different groups and said volunteering with the local Red Cross is the next logical step.

If you are interested in donating to the West Texas Red Cross or volunteering, you can to Redcross.org. You can volunteer virtually during the pandemic or go in person and be “boots on the ground” like Acosta is doing.