‘El Chuco Scavenger Hunt’ keeps El Pasoans active while promoting local businesses during pandemic

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- Annie Perez is hoping to bring fun and excitement to El Paso families during this pandemic with her 'Chuco Scavenger Hunt.'

Perez is the creative mind behind 'Annie's Adventures,' a social media account that showcases the best the borderland has to offer.

“It’s kinda like the local Angie's list. I promote everything local so if you’re looking for things to do with your kids, hiking, special events or whatever it is, just ask me and I will find some place awesome but local,” said Perez.

With over 12,000 'likes' on Facebook and 6,000 followers on Instagram, Annie's Adventures proves that the borderland has more to offer than some may think.

“For all those out there that say I’m bored and there’s nothing to do, that’s crazy talk,” said Perez.

During the pandemic, she decided to use her social media platform to help families escape outdoors with her “Chuco Scavenger Hunt."

“I actually was inspired by two local artists, Zyme One and Diego 'Robot.' They still do scavenger hunts where they hide their art around town,” explained Perez.

The main purpose behind Annie's Adventure’s 'Chuco Scavenger Hunt' is to get El Pasoans out and about and most importantly to support local small businesses.

“I knew that with COVID it’s been a real hard time for the local businesses and for our community and my goal is for people to still go local as much as possible and still support local businesses,” said Perez who would drive around town, pick an iconic El Paso location and post a picture of it on her social media sites.

First person to grab the prize won the free gift inside. Prizes ranged from goodies bags full of El Paso Chihuahuas gear, gift cards to local restaurants or stores and coupons for other local businesses.

For the month of September Annie's Adventure's teamed up with Gold Out El Paso and Viva La Mocha to promote Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

For Perez, supporting our community while providing fun along the way is something she is proud to do.

“I wanna spread the positivity and to get people to get up and get out and go local thats really my whole purpose in what I do what I do.”