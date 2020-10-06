El Paso Water, Texas Parks and Wildlife ask public for help in protecting rare owl species

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Burrowing owls are one of the region’s most important bird species, but the population is declining.

Now, an unlikely partnership has teamed up to solve the problem and they’re asking the public to help.

The project began after El Paso Water started construction on a water project at Thomas Manor Park. Crews found burrowing owls living in the pipes. The species is protected, and so El Paso Water teamed up with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to create a habitat for the owls. The goal: move them from the pipes and increase their presence in the region.

“The animals are helpful to our environment, to our ecosystem,” said Christina Montoya with El Paso Water. “These burrowing owls are native to this area. They eat a lot of insects and they help with our ecosystem in general. We want to coexist with these creatures. We don't want to push them out of their natural homes.”

The agencies need the public’s help keeping them safe. Two of the owls were shot and killed this summer.

Both groups are asking the community to play a role in ensuring the owls are undisturbed, especially because the park is surrounded by homes and a school. Harming or killing the owls is a crime and can lead to large fines. The owls are a protected species and they play an important role in our ecosystem.

“Their habitat is being encroached by development like crazy, so all the grassland birds are declining in populations,” said Lois Balin, an urban wildlife biologist with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “These are a very important species and they're great insect-eaters and part of the food chain. So burrowing owls are very important.”

The community is asked to respect the owls by observing them from a distance. Signs in the park will show where their habit is. Anyone who sees something suspicious or someone attempting to harm the owls is asked to file a report by calling Texas Parks and Wildlife Department at 915-834-7050.