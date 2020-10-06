See smoke at El Paso International Airport? Don’t panic, it’s firefighter training

El Paso

El PASO, Texas – El Paso International Airport will be conducting fire training drills this week at different times of day and night simulating emergency situations, and officials said they wanted to make the public aware to avoid any possible panic.

In addition, a full-scale emergency exercise will be conducted on Friday morning.

People may see emergency vehicles around the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Station located along George Perry Boulevard and smoke may be visible as part of a simulated incident.

The training is not expected to impact flight operations or travelers, officials said.