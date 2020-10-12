72 UTEP students, faculty and staff test positive for virus in past week

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The University of Texas at El Paso is reporting that 72 students, faculty and staff tested positive for coronavirus last week.

That’s out of a record-high 2,691 who were tested, for a positivity rate of 2.7 percent for the week, according to UTEP officials.

UTEP officials also pointed out that the positivity rate for the greater El Paso community is 11.1 percent.

Fifty-three percent of the positive tests involved people who are taking online classes or working remotely.

“The increase in UTEP cases was not unexpected given the substantial increase in positive cases reported by the city of El Paso in recent weeks,” read a press release from the university.

UTEP said when it identifies a positive person who has been on campus, it immediately notifies anyone who may have been in contact with the person and encourages them to be tested. The affected workspace or classroom is also thoroughly cleaned.

UTEP also said it will continue to work with faculty to identify ways in-person and hybrid classes can be adjusted to “further decrease density on campus.”

Possible adjustments can include moving courses into larger classrooms or even outdoors.