El Paso County to reopen 1st tax office after pandemic closure for months

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The county tax office at Ascarate Lake will reopen on Tuesday, using an array of social distancing and cleaning protocols.

It is the first of the county tax offices to reopen after being closed for months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The office, located at 301 Manny Martinez Drive, will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The office will be limited to 75% occupancy.

People need to adhere to social distancing requirements of six feet and wear a face covering at all times, officials said.

In addition, temperature checks and health screenings will be done before entering the building and use of hand sanitizer will be required when entering and leaving the building.

There will be a limit of two people associated with title transfers or assisting a disabled or elderly person, officials added.

The county’s other tax offices will transition toward re-opening and dates for those will be announced in the future.

For more information, you can visit epcountry.com/taxoffice.