El Paso’s Catholic Bishop Seitz free of fever, virus symptoms for a week, hopes to end quarantine soon

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Bishop Mark Seitz, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, has now been fever- and symptom-free for more than a week, the El Paso Catholic Diocese reported Monday afternoon.

Seitz is planning to be tested Tuesday morning and is hoping to be released from his quarantine on Wednesday, according to the Diocese.

The bishop has been in quarantine at his home since exhibiting minor symptoms and testing positive last week.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the El Paso community for all their prayers for my recovery,” Seitz said. “I will continue to offer my prayers for all those in our community and throughout the world currently afflicted with this virus, especially those who are hospitalized.”

“I continue to pray for our local, state and national governments as well as all health officials on the front lines as they continue to address this pandemic,” he added.