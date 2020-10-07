El Paso’s Catholic Bishop Mark Seitz under quarantine after fever, positive virus tests

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The bishop of El Paso's Catholic Diocese is under quarantine at home after reporting a fever in recent days and then testing positive for Covid-19, church officials said Wednesday.

In a statement, the diocese said Bishop Mark Seitz suffered a low-grade fever over the weekend and began self-isolation after twice testing positive for the coronavirus.

However, the statement said, "Bishop Seitz’s doctors have advised that his test results may be due to an unrelated sinus infecton, which can sometimes cause false positives for the coronavirus."

While he no longer has a fever, Seitz indicated on Wednesday that he would continue to quarantine until he tests negative and doctors clear him.

“I am grateful that my fever is gone and have no other symptoms. I am now joining the thousands of other El Pasoans under quarantine and working remotely from home,” Bishop Seitz said. “Please pray for all those in our community and throughout the world currently afflicted with this virus, especially for those who are hospitalized."