Watch LIVE: Mayoral debate hosted by El Paso Chamber

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Chamber was hosting a mayoral forum Monday during the noon hour featuring the six El Paso mayoral candidates.

Candidates were being asked to speak on a variety of business-related topics such as economic development strategies, transportation infrastructure projects, bi-national trade, and cultivating emerging sectors.

“Understanding each candidate’s vision for the future of El Paso’s economy will help voters make informed decisions at the ballot box,” said El Paso Chamber President and CEO David Jerome.