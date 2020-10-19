Large fire burns at motel on Montana in central El Paso

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - A fire broke out early Monday morning at a motel in central El Paso.

The fire department said it happened at the Montana Motel, which is near Raynolds Street. Officials said crews were working to extinguish the fire next to the main building.

The fire was first reported just after midnight.

The fire department said there were no reported injuries.

Investigators have not said yet said if they know what caused the fire.