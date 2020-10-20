Coveted collection of choice bourbon up for auction to benefit El Paso food bank

El Paso

EL Paso, Texas --- Bourbon lovers in the Borderland, listen up.

WB Liquors and Wine is holding an online auction for a flight of the highly coveted Pappy Van Winkle collection.

And you can help fight hunger in the process, with proceeds benefiting the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank.

The Pappy Van Winkle Collection is “one of the most sought-after whiskeys in the world and is highly coveted by collectors,” the announcement stated.

Bids start at $1,000 for the flight and will include the following spirits: Old Rip Van Winkle 10-Year; Van Winkle Special Reserve 12-Year; Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15-Year; Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20-year; and Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23-Year.

Bids can only be placed online at auction.wbliquors.com. Be sure to select the El Paso auction.

Bidding ends Friday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. MST.

Flight pick-up will be at the WB location at 1840 Lee Trevino, Suite 200 in El Paso.