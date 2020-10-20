El Paso’s Day of Dead celebration going virtual because of pandemic

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The city of El Paso’s Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration is going virtual this year because of the pandemic.

The free, family-friendly event will be held from Oct. 26 through Nov. 6 and will include a variety of online programs and events created by the city’s museums – art, history and archaeology.

The community will be able to access and view a series of videos, workshops and downloadable activities on the museum’s web sites and social media pages.

The community can also take part by submitting their own Calaverita Literaria poem. These poems are a popular tradition during Day of the Dead. A creative drawing to go with the poem is encouraged.

Pictures and poems can be featured on the Dia de los Muertos web page and social media, but they must be submitted by noon on Thursday, Oct. 22 at EPMAeducation@elpasotexas.gov.

You can get more information by going to the web sites for the El Paso Museum of Art, the El Paso Museum of Archaeology and the El Paso Museum of History.