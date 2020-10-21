Operation Noel to continue decades of helping children across the Borderland stay warm during winter

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Colder temperatures will soon by hitting the Borderland. While many have the resources to stay warm, others don't.

For more than 70 years, Operation Noel has helped children across the Borderland providing them with more than 20,000 new coats each year.

It is a partnership between ABC-7, HUB International, the El Paso Times and Mattress Firm.

All 100% of the proceeds raised go directly towards buying new coats for families who can't afford to buy them in El Paso and Dona Ana counties.

That's because Operation Noel is one of the only nonprofit charities in the area that allocates all of its donations to its cause. Everyone who works with Operation Noel does so on a volunteer basis, so there is absolutely no overhead expense.

Children who receive the coats provided by Operation Noel are identified by social workers, school counselors and educators.

While the main fundraising campaign is done during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season, donations are accepted year-round.

