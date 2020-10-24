‘Our citizens are really missing the libraries’: El Paso book worms rally to open them

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Fans of El Paso's libraries organized a parade protest Saturday, asking the city to open them again.

"We planned this a month ago and it is unfortunately, there is this terrible surge that we are having in El Paso," said Gretchen Trominski, who is on the board of directors for the Friends of the Westside Libraries. "We need a plan."

A parade of cars drove near the Memorial Park Library near Copia Street, honking their horns with painted messages on their cars that read "support our libraries", "books vital" and "free minds."

"Our citizens are really missing the libraries," Trominski said. "They are missing their computer access. The libraries are doing all they can."

Back in March, the city closed libraries to prevent the spread of Covid-19.