El Pasoans who test positive for virus urged to fill out new online self-reporting form for health department

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The city of El Paso has a couple of options to make it easier for residents to report their positive Covid-19 test results and help contact tracers.

An electronic self-reporting form is now available at epstrong.org under the testing tab.

This is in addition to the current self-reporting phone number at (915) 212-6520.

These two self-reporting options are available for people who test positive and have received their positive results from the laboratory but have not been contacted by the El Paso Department of Health within 24 hours of their receipt of their results.

By self-reporting, the Department of Health can assign a contact tracer to help that person.