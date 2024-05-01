Motorcyclist dies after failing to negotiate curve in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 26-year-old Julian Santana died in a motorcycle crash last night.

Police say that Santana was riding northbound on Mesa at a "high rate of speed" when he failed to negotiate a curve and flew off the road. He hit a bench and was thrown from the motorcycle, according to police.

Emergency crews rushed Santa to the hospital where he died.

This happened on the 4100 block of North Mesa, just south of Executive, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 9:48 p.m.

"The main contributing factor in this collision is believed to be speed," a police spokesperson stated Wednesday.

20 people have died in traffic collisions this year, compared to 21 this time last year.