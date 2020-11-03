Skip to Content
Embattled Morgan holds lead, but short of majority among crowded field in EP Council Dist. 4

EL PASO, Texas – Embattled Council District 4 incumbent Sam Morgan continues to lead but is far short of a majority.

Morgan, who is facing charges of domestic violence against his wife stemming from an arrest more than a year ago, leads with 6,822 votes or 32.66 percent.

In second in the crowded field is Marine Corps veteran Joe Molinar at 5,858 votes or 28.05 percent.

Sissy Byrd is next with 4,931 votes or 23.61 percent.

Wesley Lawrence followed with 2,166 votes or 10.37 percent.

Shawn Nixon, who is facing charges that he wrote more than $10,000 in bad checks to a local business, tallied 1,109 votes or 5.31 percent.

District 4 consists of Northeast El Paso.

