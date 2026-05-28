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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Hot and Dry Through the Weekend, Possible Triple Digit for Monday

KVIA
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Published 3:46 PM

We will see another hot and dry weekend with temperatures remaining in the mid and upper 90s, climbing to near triple digits by Monday.

Friday, temperatures will be in the low-90s with partly sunny skies and some westerly wind gusts at 30-35 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday will be hot and sunny with temperatures in the low-90s and light winds through the day.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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