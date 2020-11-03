Ex-cop Rivera takes big lead for 2nd term in EP Council District 7 race

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – City Council District 7 incumbent Henry Rivera appears to be headed toward re-election

Rivera has tallied 10,685 votes or 56.84 percent.

Challenger Aaron Montes has 8,112 votes or 43.16 percent.

Rivera is a retired police officer who served for more than three decades in El Paso.

Montes is a political newcomer and former El Paso Times and El Paso Inc. journalist.

District 7 is in the Lower Valley.