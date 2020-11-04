El Paso mayoral election runoff set for Dec. 12 between Lesser & Margo

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso Mayor Dee Margo finished a distant second in a crowded mayoral race and will face a runoff with predecessor Oscar Leeser that has now been set for Sat., Dec. 12.

In addition, officials said early voting would begin Wed., Nov. 25.

The runoff comes after none of the six candidates for mayor obtained more than 50% of the vote to win outright in Tuesday's balloting.

Leeser took 42% compared to Margo’s 24%, according to El Paso County’s unofficial final results posted Wednesday.

Mayoral races in El Paso are non-partisan but Margo, a businessman and former state legislator, identifies as a Republican. Leeser, president of a Hyundai car dealership, is a Democrat.

Leeser was mayor from 2013 through 2017 and did not seek re-election that year. Margo succeeded him.