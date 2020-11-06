2 El Paso citizen collection stations for trash, recycling closed due to virus illness among employees

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso Environmental Services Department is making the decision to temporarily close two of its five citizen trash and recycling collection stations as a result of the increasing numbers of positive Covid-19 cases.

On Wednesday, those hoping to drop off extra household trash at two citizen collection stations in El Paso were greeted with a sign reading, “Closed due to Covid-19 impact on staffing.”

(A sign posted outside of the Harrison citizen collection station in central El Paso.)

“Right now we’re experiencing a lot of employees who are out sick who are waiting for testing results so they’re self quarantining," said Ellen Smyth, environmental services department managing director.

Citizen collection stations rely heavily on employees with CDL licenses.

“And the CDL licenses basically belong to equipment operators and solid waste truck drivers,” Said Smyth.

The lack of those licensed employees was a huge factor in temporarily closing these citizen collection stations.

“We have 25 employees out right now either being sick or self quarantined,” explained Smyth.

The sites closing include one location at 121 Atlantic in west El Paso and another at 2492 Harrison in central El Paso.

“Harrison is the least used. We check how many people have used it everyday and Harrison is always the smallest number of people so we were trying to impact the smallest number of people,” said Smyth.

Residential customers may dispose of extra household trash at the remaining open drop-sites located which include:

1034 Pendale

4501 Hondo Pass

3510 Confederate

Greater El Paso Landfill at 2600 Darrington.

Customers also have the option to have larger items picked up from their homes for an extra fee of $35.

Customers can also pay an extra $10 to have a second lift on their grey bins. If the items fit inside of their grey containers, then that option can also help customers who would like to get rid of extra household trash, toxic or bulky items.

The closing of these two stations is only temporary, and Smyth hopes the closure of more stations won’t be necessary.

"Hopefully we’ll open up again but we can end up shutting down even more cause you just don’t know which way this is gonna go,” said Smyth.

Customers seeking more information about these changes may call (915) 212-6000 or visit elpasotexas.gov/ESD.

The Environmental Services Department has an online chat service to make it easier for customers to reach its support team to discuss solid waste disposal options.