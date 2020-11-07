El Paso library system halts in-person service due to virus surge

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Effective immediately, the El Paso Public Library has suspended all curbside service, including picking up and returning materials.

All facilities will stop providing in-person service to the public until further notice, officials announced Saturday.

Library patrons are asked to stay home and adhere to the county judge’s latest health order to help control the spread of Covid-19.

The library will continue to provide online services and programs including downloadable books, music, video and TV.

It will also continue to provide online programs through its Facebook account.

For more information about Library services, visit elpasolibrary.org.