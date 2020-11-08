East El Paso church raises money to help eradicate human trafficking

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An east El Paso church wants to help eradicate human trafficking.

"We can fight human trafficking by loving our most vulnerable neighbors," said Raleigh Sadler, the executive director and founder of 'Let My People Go,' a nonprofit that empowers local churches to fight human trafficking.

LIFEchurch in far east El Paso held a fundraiser for Paso Del Norte Center of Hope and Renovado. The money went toward providing emergency shelter, food, transportation and behavioral and medical help for human trafficking survivors.

"Human trafficking is the exploitation of vulnerability for commercial gain," Sadler said.

According to LIFEchurch, the "true magnitude" of the crime is hard to grasp, because gathering local data on human trafficking is very difficult.

Pastor Brent Moore advised El Pasoans to be vigilant. He said human trafficking victims often make low eye contact of display signs of physical abuse. He also said to keep an eye out for homes that have a large number of vehicles entering and leaving.

"Just be a good neighbor," said Pastor Brent Moore. Be aware of what's going on around you. Check on your neighbors. Are they okay? If you see something suspicious, say something. Call the local authorities."

The human trafficking hotline is 1-888-373-7888.