El Paso church joins churches across the country for ‘Stand Sunday’ in support of foster children

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Since 2004, churches across the country have showed their commitment to supporting their most vulnerable populations through 'Stand Sunday', which is a global day of prayer for children and families involved in foster care.

“We look at the world today and all that has taken place in this current state and we realize that change is inevitable," said Pastor Eric of the Rock Faith Center.

Pastor Eric and other men of the cloth spent their Sunday trying to help change the lives of young people in their partnership with CASA of El Paso.

“CASA of El Paso is looking for volunteers to speak up for these children that have been in foster care and give a report to the judge based on what the feel is in the best interest of these children," said spokeswoman Sandy Jackson.

Those volunteers play a life changing role in the kids life as they go through the system.

“It is a lot of changes that happen within those 18 months," said Jackson. "New case workers, new foster placements and new schools and things like that and so what we do is help provide one volunteer that advocates for the child the entire time they are in foster care.”

It is an annual event that has been forced to go digital by the pandemic and the Rock Faith Center has already provided CASA some real success here in El Paso.

“Last year at this time I got 10 advocates from this church alone," Jackson said.

And while 'Stand Sunday' is sponsored by a Christian organization, CASA of El Paso encourages all people and groups to get involved in supporting these children and families.