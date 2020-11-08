Socially-distanced Santa taking appointments with children in west El Paso

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The pandemic can't stop Christmas.

Socially distant Santa arrived at Cabela's in west El Paso on Saturday, long before most of the Borderland had purchased their Thanksgiving turkeys.

Prioritizing his protection during the pandemic, Saint Nick donned a face shield, waving to all the children driving by the sporting goods store.

Unfortunately, sitting on Santa's lap is not an option this year. To make a reservation for a contact-less visit, click this link.