Skip to Content
El Paso
By
Published 11:11 pm

Socially-distanced Santa taking appointments with children in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The pandemic can't stop Christmas.

Socially distant Santa arrived at Cabela's in west El Paso on Saturday, long before most of the Borderland had purchased their Thanksgiving turkeys.

Prioritizing his protection during the pandemic, Saint Nick donned a face shield, waving to all the children driving by the sporting goods store.

Unfortunately, sitting on Santa's lap is not an option this year. To make a reservation for a contact-less visit, click this link.

Biz/Tech / Lifestyle / News / Video

Kate Bieri

Kate Bieri is ABC-7’s New Mexico Mobile Newsroom reporter and co-anchors ABC-7’s weekend evening newscasts.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content