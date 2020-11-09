Watch LIVE: El Paso City Council reps challenge mayor over lack of support for shutdown

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A total of three city representatives plan to take El Paso Mayor Dee Margo to task, asking why he did not support in some way or fashion County Judge Ricardo Samaniego's shutdown order.

Those representatives are Mayor pro-tem Peter Svarzbein, Alexsandra Annello and Cassandra Hernandez.

All three signed a letter supporting Judge Samaniego's shutdown order and increasing restrictions to try to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The judge's order was in direct response to the rising number of coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations and patients in intensive care.

On Monday afternoon during a city council special meeting, the mayor, city manager and other officials, including law enforcement, are expected respond to issues concerning the judge's order.