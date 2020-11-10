Hit hard by the pandemic? El Paso groups planning to give out Thanksgiving meals

El Paso

EL Paso, Texas – Several organizations are planning to give out turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to help the less fortunate in the Borderland this holiday season.

The Cesar Ornelas Law Firm is giving out 250 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to families in need in El Paso, Southern New Mexico and Juarez.

The law firm has worked with El Paso Independent School District to identify 200 families who have already received vouchers for their turkeys and meals. The law firm will also give out 50 more free turkeys and Thanksgiving meals. Vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested families can stop by the law office at 6800 Gateway East, Unit 2, Suite B, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Operation H.O.P.E. will have a Thanksgiving food giveaway at 10 a.m. Saturday at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano.

It will be drive-thru event and each vehicle will get one turkey and about 35 pounds of food including fresh fruit and vegetables, milk, eggs, canned goods and Coke products. The event is open to Texas and New Mexico residents and a valid ID is required.

In addition, R & B singer Khalid’s charitable foundation is teaming up with some community partners to provide 1,000 Borderland families with all the ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal.