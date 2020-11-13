Skip to Content
El Paso
By
today at 4:12 pm
Published 7:00 pm

Please don’t flush your masks or gloves: Lower Valley Water District again warns of sewer blockages

Picture_of_Material_Collected_NOV_9_2020
LVWD
Material found by workers with the Lower Valley Water District in sewage lines.

EL PASO, Texas – The Lower Valley Water District is urging customers to avoid flushing sanitary wipes, masks, gloves and other items associated with fighting the pandemic.

It's the second time during the pandemic that the LVWD has put out that request.

The district says that contrary to some packaging claims, sanitary wipes are not biodegradable and can clog sewer lines.

Water district officials also tell customers not to flush facemasks, gloves, diapers, paper towels, napkins and facial tissues.

These items have caused sewage overflows into some customers’ homes, according to the water district.

Customers are asked to pay extra attention and flush only toilet paper.

Coronavirus / News

David Burge

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content