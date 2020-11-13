Please don’t flush your masks or gloves: Lower Valley Water District again warns of sewer blockages

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The Lower Valley Water District is urging customers to avoid flushing sanitary wipes, masks, gloves and other items associated with fighting the pandemic.

It's the second time during the pandemic that the LVWD has put out that request.

The district says that contrary to some packaging claims, sanitary wipes are not biodegradable and can clog sewer lines.

Water district officials also tell customers not to flush facemasks, gloves, diapers, paper towels, napkins and facial tissues.

These items have caused sewage overflows into some customers’ homes, according to the water district.

Customers are asked to pay extra attention and flush only toilet paper.