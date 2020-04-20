No, don’t flush your masks or gloves: Lower Valley Water District warns of sewer blockages

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Lower Valley Water District officials are urging residents to stop flushing their used face masks, gloves and disinfectant wipes down the toilet.

The local sewage system is seeing blockages as residents stuck in their homes amid the coronavirus crisis flush face coverings, Clorox wipes, disposable latex gloves and other non-biodegradable items down the toilet.

"We ask that our customers pay extra attention to what items they are using and not to flush anything other than toilet paper," the Lower Valley Water District requested in a statement issued Monday. "Many of these items aren’t readily biodegradable."

In addition to plugging up your toilet, officials said it can also plug up sewer equipment - and the result can be a big mess.

"These items clog and damage our sewer infrastructure significantly as our lift-station pumps can’t function and sewer lines get backed up," the water district explained. "If left unchecked even for a short while, these clogs can cause sewage overflows into many of our customers residences."