‘I don’t want her to die’: El Paso daughter asks for prayers as hospitalized mother battles virus

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The daughter of an El Paso woman battling Covid-19 has desperate message for the community: Stay home.

"I want to hug her again," said Laura Sorrell, choking back tears at a vigil on Saturday evening. "I want to kiss her again."

She said her mother, Angelica Sorrell, has been hospitalized in the intensive care unit for 45 days. She is currently on life support.

"I don't want her to die," said Sorrell, who organized the prayer vigil outside the Hospitals of Providence East Campus.

She asked all El Pasoans to stay home, especially ahead of the holiday season.

"I know it's hard, but try to stay home," Sorrell said. "Think what would happen if your mom, your daughter, your sister, your wife is in the same situation as my mom."