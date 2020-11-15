‘B Warm’ campaign donating hundreds of blankets to El Pasoans in need

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation has been keeping El Paso warm through the 'B Warm" campaign since 2007.

In the last 15 years, the foundation has raised 40,000 blankets to those in need.

The campaign was created after Braden Aboud's sudden death during a skiing accident.

"Braden always had such a soft heart and he felt for people who couldn't keep warm in the winter," said Jennifer Lambeth, a Braden Aboud foundation board member.

This year, more than 200 blankets have been donated and counting. Donations have just started coming in and will be accepted through December.

Lambeth told ABC-7 that this year during the pandemic, the need has been ever greater.

"We believe this is a year there will be a great need in our community and to fulfill that need we really need the community's help," said Lambeth.

All donations can be dropped off at 5024 Doniphan #2 each week from Tuesday to Friday.