‘The need is greater’: El Paso Community Foundation launches ‘Spirit of Giving’ campaign

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - With thousands of Borderland residents out of work, the El Paso Community Foundation is asking the community to step in to purchase gifts for those in need.

"In a pandemic year, I think the need is greater," said Doug Pullen, the program director for the Community Foundation of El Paso.

Starting the week of Thanksgiving, the organization will kick off its 32nd annual 'Spirit of Giving' campaign.

"I think there's probably a greater desire out there to help people," Pullen said.

To participate, kindhearted El Paso residents can look for snowflake-shaped tags at Christmas trees scattered across Sunland Park and Cielo Vista malls. They can then anonymously purchase a gift for children, the elderly or someone with special needs.

With El Paso residents wary about shopping during the pandemic, Pullen told ABC-7 the foundation is also encouraging them to purchase a gift virtually. To do so, visit this link.

"People are trying to figure out safe ways to do their holiday shopping," Pullen said.

The foundation is asking those who purchase gifts at Cielo Vista to NOT return them to the mall, but to bring it by the Spirit of Giving drop-off event at 333 N. Oregon during the following dates and times:

Friday, December 11, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday – Wednesday, December 14-15-16, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who purchase gifts at Sunland Park Mall can bring the gifts to the mall office on the second floor, near the Food Court, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.