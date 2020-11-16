Khalid’s charitable team to give out 1,000 turkey meals on Saturday in El Paso

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The Great Khalid Foundation and FirstLight Federal Credit Union are teaming up to spread a little holiday joy by giving out 1,000 turkey meals.

They will host the Great Thanksgiving Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until the food runs out, on this upcoming Saturday at the FirstLight administration building at 9983 Kenworthy in El Paso.

The Great Khalid Foundation is the charitable organization for R & B singer Khalid, who calls El Paso his hometown.

The goal is to feed 1,000 area families with pre-prepared meal boxes that can serve up to six people. Meals will include turkey, sides and dessert.

For more information on how you can help a local family celebrate Thanksgiving, click here.