El Paso food bank will deliver food to you while you quarantine with COVID-19

El Paso



EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A local food bank is making sure that those who are unemployed and infected with COVID-19 don’t go hungry.

Officials with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger are urging the community to use the food bank’s home delivery service while quarantining at home.

The home delivery service was started earlier this year. Individuals can qualify if they are 60 years old or older or disabled. The service is also intended for those who are quarantining after testing positive for the virus.

CEO Susan Goodell says the number of people using the service due to a COVID diagnosis has caused demand for the program to surge as cases rise.

“In the beginning of a pandemic, we started seeing about 20 people a day calling or going to our website requesting this service,” she said. “It increased to about 40 a day during the summer months and now we're seeing between 125 and 225 people a day reaching out to us.”

Goodell says demand for all food bank services has increased during the pandemic. She also said supply has been harder to secure.

“We are spending $50,000 a week to hire a carrier to bring tractor trailers of food into this community,” Goodell said. “That is not a sustainable number without the support of the community to help us pay for those tractor trailer loads of food coming in.”

Goodell said one dollar can pay for seven meals for those in need.

You can donate to the food bank or apply to the home delivery service here. You can also call 915-255-5937.