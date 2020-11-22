Courageous Horizon City boy battling cancer gets a birthday he won’t forget from Make-A-Wish

El Paso

HORIZON CITY, Texas – The Make-A-Wish Foundation and some Borderland businesses and organizations came together to make sure a courageous 11-year-old boy had a very happy birthday.

Brayam Elias of Horizon City has been battling cancer. Saturday, the Make-A-Wish Foundation showed up for a surprise, socially distant birthday celebration for Brayam.

Among his gifts was a beautiful guitar from Guitar Center.

“We want to invite all the people to help us,” said Yolanda Loya de Lopez, with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. “The only way we can do these surprises is through donations.”

To learn more about the Make-A-Wish Foundation, you can visit wish.org.