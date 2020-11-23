El Paso county judge to impose new curfew with governor’s approval

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego scheduled a Tuesday news conference to announce a new nightly curfew that he said meets with the approval of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew, which will take effect on Wednesday - just one day ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In an interview over the weekend, Samaniego told ABC-7 about the curfew proposal he had asked the governor's office for approval to implement.

"This (new proposed) curfew is very different, because it doesn't interfere with any businesses essential or non-essential travel from these businesses after nine o'clock or after 10 o'clock," Samaniego said. "It's only for individuals that are doing recreational (things), like hanging out in the in the park."

Further details on the curfew will provided at Tuesday's news conference set for 5 p.m.

Meantime, Samaniego said the the El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office continues to be overwhelmed by bodies, many of them belonging to Covid-19 victims. He indicated that as of Monday night there were now 13 refrigerated trailers in use for storage at the county morgue.