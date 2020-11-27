One-on-one with Oscar Leeser on why he wants to return to the mayor’s office, pandemic strategy

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Oscar Leeser was the 53rd mayor of El Paso from 2013 to 2017 and now he is running to try to get his job back.

He was the top vote-getter on election day earlier this month but didn't manage to break 50% in the six-person field, so he and current Mayor Dee Margo are going into a December runoff to determine who will lead the city for the next four years.



When the former mayor was asked if he believes the city is headed in the right direction during the pandemic, he replied: “75% of the people went out to these polls back on November 3rd and said 'hey, we want a change.' We feel very unsafe and we are. We’re one of the worse cities in the world today (for Covid-19).”

RELATED STORY: One-on-one with Mayor Dee Margo discussing his pandemic strategy to oppose shutdown

Many El Pasoans told ABC-7 they were confused over city and county policy when Judge Ricardo Samaniego ordered a shutdown. Margo made it evident there was a rift between the two, disagreed against the shutdown order and even told the public that communication between the two leaders had broken down. That shutdown was eventually reversed by the state's 8th Court of Appeals.



When asked what he would you do differently, this was Leeser's response: “We need to work together. We need to talk to our congresswoman. We need that federal funding. You know, we need that PPE, which is the payroll protection plan. It looks like they’re gonna roll out a second form of that and make sure that it goes to the right people.”

Margo and the city health department director announced preparations are being made for the eventual arrival of vaccines to fight this invisible killer. But Leeser is highly critical of the mayor’s plan, which includes buying several downtown buildings with CARES Act dollars. Those buildings will be used as part of preparations before the vaccine arrives.



“How do you go out and buy five buildings when you can go out and help out hundreds of businesses out there, restaurants, hairdressers, people that need the help that are losing their livelihood, that are losing their homes because they cannot make payments,” asked Leeser.



ABC-7 asked Leeser what would be the first order of business if he wins the election.

“The first thing I’m gonna do is unite, have one voice. And that’s so important. And then we’ll commit and have a small focus group, which I’ve already identified and work with the The Medical Center of the Americas," he said.



Leeser says the El Paso Medical Center of the Americas has offered to help distribute the vaccine, once it arrives, which he adds is more cost effective than buying buildings.

More than 900 lives have perished in El Paso at the hands of Covid-19, with one those being Leeser’s own mother, Rhoberta Leeser, who died at age 90.



Asked if he believes the loss of his mother has changed his view of the pandemic, Leeser was visibly shaken and broke into tears: “Obviously, its very close to my heart, but uh…"

The interview was then paused for a few moments before Leeser regained his composure and insisted on answering the question through his tears.

“You know, there’s no one that is immune to it, regardless of your income, your race and your zip code. And we all need to understand that. And you’re right, my family got impacted. But there’s so many families that are getting impacted no different than I am. You guys had breaking news that my mother passed away from Covid-19. And then I went on your website. And if you look at the people that said I lost my mother the same way Oscar. I lost my father, my mother in law. You know what, there’s so many people that are living the same nightmare.”

Leeser was reluctant to say if he was in favor of a second shutdown, simply noting that the business community can work with elected officials to make sure the general public is safe.

Leeser was also highly critical of the multiple waivers the city gave to people to hold celebrations. He said he would not do that and would instead chose to follow CDC guidelines, which restrict large gatherings.