El Paso County begins moving mobile morgues to new central location

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County has begun the process of moving the refrigerated trailers used to store bodies to a central morgue facility, the county judge confirmed on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Judge Ricardo Samaniego told ABC-7 that the county had acquired a total of 13 refrigerated trailers in use at the county morgue. On Saturday, an ABC-7 photographer observed that there were only seven refrigerated trailers at the site.

"We will be moving all but 2 eventually to the new site," Judge Samaniego wrote by text.

He confirmed that the address of the new central morgue location is not being released to the public.