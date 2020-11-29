$9 million jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket sold in El Paso

El Paso

El PASO, Texas -- Someone in El Paso woke up as a multi-millionaire on Sunday morning, according to Texas Lottery officials.

They tweeted that a $9 million jackpot-winning ticket for Saturday night's Lotto Texas drawing was sold in El Paso.

The El Paso ticket is the only one that was sold in the state containing all six winning numbers: 9, 13, 17, 20, 26, and 28.

While the lucky ticket holder hasn't yet been identified, the lottery indicated the winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 1733 Brown Street.