GivingTuesday: Child Crisis Center asks for community to donate children’s clothes

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- The Child Crisis Center of El Paso serves as an emergency shelter for children up to age 13.

During this pandemic, the shelter is seeing an increase in long-term stays of the youngest children under the age of 4.

On #GivingTuesday -- the Tuesday after Thanksgiving -- the center is hoping the community will help to ensure the children can enjoy warm winter clothes this holiday season.

"Children are staying longer. Cases are still happening and if cases are still happening how are we going to be able to bring them in," said Enrique Davila, chief executive officer for the Child Crisis Center of El Paso

The center is normally a temporary shelter to school-aged children. However during the pandemic, the center is seeing an influx of younger children.

"Unfortunately with Covid, the safety net of the schools is not there for them so we're not getting that many school-aged children," said Davila.

This influx has created a challenge for staffing and supply resources.

"The younger kids are a little bit more active so it requires more staff to watch them," said Davila. "Instead of having one staff member for every eight kids, we have one staff member for every four children."

Staff are hoping the community can help them provide the children with more than just toys this Christmas.

"One of the things we do use a lot is the clothing-- winter wear. It's getting chilly so we have to make sure we have a lot of long sleeve shirts," Davila said. "Baby swaddlers for the infants because when the children leave we don't keep the clothes. We send it with them."

The center says it is running low on space for incoming children.

"Unfortunately there has been times where we do have to turn away cases. We're out of the little toddler beds. The cribs, we can't just go to Target to buy a regular crib. We have to have a special crib that's approved by the state," Davila said.

Monetary donations can ensure that the center is able to order more cribs.

And food donations are always encouraged throughout the year.

For the staff, seeing the look on the children's faces when they receive new clothing is something they look forward to.

"The kids are ecstatic. Some of these children have never had something new," Davila said. "So when we're able to give them a new item we see how happy they get."

If you would like to donate winter clothes to the center you can drop off the items at their central El Paso location at 2100 N. Stevens St. or visit them online by clicking here.